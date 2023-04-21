Share:

Pakistan’s superior judiciary, since 1955, has a tarnished history, invoking the Doctrine of Necessity, suppressing constitutional freedoms, regularizing supra-constitutional takeovers, and even being involved in a controversial judicial miscarriage of justice, which has been dubbed internationally as a judicial murder of an elected PM, and authorizing a dictator to amend the constitution. The SCP, HC, etc. itself has no power to amend the constitution or rewrite it, except its interpretation, and adjudication based on laws.

As Muslims, it is our belief that it was by Divine right that Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH was Sadiq and Ameen, yet this clause inserted into the constitution by a controversial dictator was reinvigorated to favor an individual. Judges must speak through judgments based on laws, and not on populism and name-calling of individuals elected by the people of Pakistan. This is their sole constitutional role. Nobody should be above the law, not even elected politicians, or for that matter, those within the paid establishment for transgressions of law and violations of the constitution. There is hardly any Suo Motto notice taken by our judiciary in the recent past, solely in the public interest, to protect law-abiding citizens who invested their lifelong savings in various Real Estate projects launched by the powerful Land Mafia of this country. Hundreds of thousands of citizens have been duped by this mafia and forcible occupation of land belonging to poor farmers or state and forest lands. Even these grave illegalities and irregularities were regularized. Judges must never be seen as beneficiaries of irregularities, such as allotment of multiple plots, because of clear conflicts of interest, nor involved in populist ventures such as Dam Fund collection.

A MALIK T,

Lahore.