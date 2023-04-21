Share:

HYDERABAD-The Sindh High Court put the officials of Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) on notice for not complying with the court’s order to relocate electric poles from a road undergoing renovation in Dadu district. The Hyderabad Circuit Bench directed the respondents to appear in person on May 3 to explain the cause of the delay in the said relocation.

Dadu’s Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Murtaza Shah informed the court that in compliance with its order, some projects of roads and drainage had been approved. According to him, the work on those projects would commence after Eidul Fitr holidays. The DC told the court that he had also submitted proposals for the schemes for construction of the boundary walls of two graveyards in Dadu.

However, he added, his office was yet to receive a reply in that regard from the Sindh Finance Department. The court noted that despite its order at the last hearing, SPECO had failed to relocate the electric poles which were obstructing the repair of an inter-city road in Dadu. The orders have been given in a petition filed by advocate Mumtaz Lashari.