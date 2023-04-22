Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday there were no chances of success in dialogue between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and government, which are at odds over holding of elections in the country.

The statement from the former interior minister comes as both sides have assured the Supreme Court of holding talks to end deadlock on elections date.

Talking to media after offer Eidul Fitr prayers, he said the talks will be fruitless without taking public onboard and warned of chaos in the country if politicians failed to make a headway.

The close ally of PTI Chairman Imran Khan lashed out at the government for engaging in confrontation with judiciary. He said the top court will rid the country of the corrupt government.

Sheikh Rashid said there way no an instance where the judiciary was confronted. “May Allah help us to take Pakistan out of this quagmire”. He also said there was no any security threats instead lack of will for holding elections.

He lamented that masses were reeling under plethora of problems as uncertainty clouds still overhung revival of the IMF loan programme. The AML chief said, “World has rejected us and asking us to fix the national issues”. He said all parties had united to defeat single person, Imran Khan.