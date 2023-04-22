Share:

khanpur - Blast mining and stone-crushing plants in Khanpur, a town and tehsil in Haripur district, are causing havoc and thousands of people live with fear of death as huge cracks in the houses and hills can be seen easily.

According to the details, locals of various union councils of Khanpur including Pahar Pur and others are protesting for the last several years against blast mining and stone crushing which has ruined their lives and damaged most of the buildings in the area. While talking to the media they said that besides the destruction of their house by the blasting mining in residential areas hills and forests were also damaged, if the situation persists any natural calamity particularly earth quack can trigger a disaster.

They said that continuous blasting has damaged hills, houses and forests in the areas, causing a serious threat to the people of the village. People said that Tehsil Khanpur is one of the most beautiful areas of the Hazara division which thousands of tourists visit every year to enjoy the beautiful lakes, archaeological sites and natural beauty.