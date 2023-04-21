Share:

LARKANA-Three people were killed on Friday in a fatal collision between two motorcycles on Bakarani Road, Larkana.

According to the rescue sources, three persons identified as Abdul Sattar Shar, Ali Hassan Shar, and Hussain Ali Abro were killed in an accident when two speedy motorcycles collided with each other.

The deceased were returning to their native town Mashori Sharif after Edi shopping from Larkana. All were taken to Chandka Medical Hospital in critical condition, but they breathed their last due to serious injuries.

Five injured in

cylinder blast

Five people including women were injured in a massive explosion at house in Karachi on Friday morning.

The blast was caused by a leaking gas cylinder in the house located in Sector 4-D New Karachi, the Rescue personnel said.

Police also confirmed that the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder. The injured including three women were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, the Rescue officials further said.