FAISALABAD - District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ata-ul-Munam sealed premises of three laboratories on the charge of violating health rules and regulations.
A spokesman of health department said here on Friday that DHO along with his team conducted surprise checking of various labs and clinics in the city and found Punjab Diagnostic Collection Center, Punjab Diagnostic & Clinical Lab Collection Center and Alpha Harmin Lab Collection Center involved in violation of SOPs.
He sealed the labs and sent their challans to Punjab Health Care Commission for further action, spokesman added.
WASA ISSUES WATER SUPPLY SCHEDULE FOR EID DAYS
Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has released water supply schedule for holiday of Eidul Fitr.
A spokesman of WASA said here on Friday that WASA would ensure first water supply to its consumers in the morning time from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. whereas second supply of evening time would be provided from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Managing Director (MD) WASA Khalid Raza Khan has appealed the consumers to store water and use it according to their requirements, he added.