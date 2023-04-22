Share:

FAISALABAD - District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ata-ul-Munam sealed premises of three laboratories on the charge of violat­ing health rules and regulations.

A spokesman of health depart­ment said here on Friday that DHO along with his team conducted sur­prise checking of various labs and clinics in the city and found Punjab Diagnostic Collection Center, Pun­jab Diagnostic & Clinical Lab Collec­tion Center and Alpha Harmin Lab Collection Center involved in viola­tion of SOPs.

He sealed the labs and sent their challans to Punjab Health Care Commission for further action, spokesman added.

WASA ISSUES WATER SUPPLY SCHEDULE FOR EID DAYS

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has released water supply schedule for holiday of Eidul Fitr.

A spokesman of WASA said here on Friday that WASA would ensure first water supply to its consumers in the morning time from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. whereas second supply of evening time would be provided from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Khalid Raza Khan has appealed the consumers to store water and use it according to their requirements, he added.