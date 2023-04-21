Share:

Thursday’s Twitter purge of blue ticks means that the iconic symbol of verification will no longer be a reliable measure of whether an account is handled by the person it claims to be, or at the very least, their official representatives.

The verification tick was a means to identify prominent individuals, journalists and experts and associate them to their actual accounts. Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform, however, has led to many changes, and the new verification subscription mode was certainly one of the more controversial decisions in the new era of Twitter.

Users can now pay an $8 monthly subscription for the blue tick, which is now a means of garnering greater reach, which Elon Musk claims democratizes both social media and journalism. In reality, however, this is little more than a cash grab that experts have claimed will greatly hurt the already challenged reliability of the information on the social media platform.

Many journalists have opted out of subscribing to a service they once got for free, while many people that are not experts have claimed to be specialists in their field as a result of the blue tick. The end result is that actual news and reliable information could take a backseat in favour of accounts that just pay extra to get their tweets seen by more users.

The reliability of the information on social media has always been a challenge, and the blue tick on its own did not do much to improve the situation. Journalists from across the political spectrum were accusing others on the other side of spreading misinformation already. However, twitter’s new policy makes the whole ecosystem even more problematic than before. At the end of the day however, what this action has shown is that social media platforms themselves cannot be gatekeepers of information online, even if they must fulfill some responsibility such as protecting their users from the ill effects of the misinformation on their platforms. That debate is only likely to take another dimension once the full ramifications of this latest decision finally come to the surface.