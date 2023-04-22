Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Tank police organized a walk to discourage one-wheeling, aerial firing and the use of firecrackers on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.

The walk started from Traffic Chowk to Press Club Tank under the leadership of SHO Police Station City Samiullah Khan and was participated by journalist community, rescue 1122 and police personnel.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans about the consequences of the growing trend of fatal practices in society on the eve of Eid.