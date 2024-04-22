Monday, April 22, 2024
2 Rangers personnel martyred after their truck tipped over in Tharparkar

Agencies
April 22, 2024
Karachi

THARPARKAR  -  Two Rangers jawans were martyred and 18 others injured when their truck overturned near village Ade Jotar, a suburb of Islamkot Tharparkar on Sunday. According to MS Islamkot Hospital, two officers Qasim and Ibrahim were martyred in the accident. MS Islamkot Hospital said that the injured youths underwent treatment at Islamkot Hospital. Rescue officials said that the accident with Tharparkar-Rangers truck has occurred after vehicle’s tie-rod broke.

CM grieves over death of 2 Rangers jawan

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over two Rangers jawans’ death in Nangarparkar accident on Sunday. According to the Spokesman, CM Murad said, ‘I am very saddened by the death of two jawans’. He directed to provide the best medical treatment to the injured jawans. The accident occurred due to tyre bust in the Nangarparkar, the Spokesman added.

