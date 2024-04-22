Monday, April 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

35 litres of liquor seized during crackdown

APP
April 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Police have apprehended five liquor suppliers and confiscated 35 liters of liquor from their possession here on Sunday. According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Siddique with 8 liters of liquor, while Race Course police nabbed Asif with a similar quantity.

Additionally, Gujjar Khan police intercepted Ahmar, confiscating 8 liters of liquor. Following the operation, Bani police recovered 6 liters of liquor from Fayyaz and 5 liters from Tawheed.

SSP Operations commended police teams, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance towards illegal activities. The SSP affirmed that stringent measures will be taken against those involved in the illicit liquor trade.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1713676376.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024