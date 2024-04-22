35 litres of liquor seized during crackdown

RAWALPINDI - Police have apprehended five liquor suppliers and confiscated 35 liters of liquor from their possession here on Sunday. According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Siddique with 8 liters of liquor, while Race Course police nabbed Asif with a similar quantity.

Additionally, Gujjar Khan police intercepted Ahmar, confiscating 8 liters of liquor. Following the operation, Bani police recovered 6 liters of liquor from Fayyaz and 5 liters from Tawheed.

SSP Operations commended police teams, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance towards illegal activities. The SSP affirmed that stringent measures will be taken against those involved in the illicit liquor trade.