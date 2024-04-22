Bandits kill one, injure another in Bahawalnagar

Bandits killed a man and injured the other during a robbery attempt in the suburbs of the city here on Sunday.

Robbers tried to plunder valuables from two persons who resisted their attempt, prompting the outlaws to open fire. As a result, they suffered injuries whereas the robbers fled.

Having being informed, police reached the area and started investigation after shifting the injured to hospital in a critical condition.

Later, one of the injured succumbed to his wounds in hospital. Police have registered a case and formed a team to arrest the bandits.

