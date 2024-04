PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan held a meeting with the Deputy Registrar of Supreme Court regarding the delay in the fixing of the reserved seats case hearing.



Barrister Gohar urged the Deputy Registrar to expedite the scheduling of the application regarding reserved seats. In response, the Deputy Registrar said that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is currently in Karachi this week.

Assuring the PTI Chairman, the Deputy Registrar promised to arrange an early hearing for the petition.