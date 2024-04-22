Cipher case: IHC resumes Imran, Qureshi appeals hearing today

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to resume the hearing in the appeals of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher case. A special bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will oversee the proceedings.

Last week, Barrister Salman Safdar, representing Imran Khan, concluded his arguments, alleging negligence on the part of former-principal secretary Azam Khan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in safeguarding the secret documents. He pointed out discrepancies in following the rules for protecting confidential diplomatic cables, which resulted in the misplacement of the cipher.

Safdar argued that Azam Khan failed to adhere to protocol by not monitoring the movement of the confidential documents and maintaining proper records. He also accused the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of neglecting its duty to conduct an inquiry and inform the Intelligence Bureau (IB) as per established procedures. During the hearing, Safdar emphasized that the responsibility for the cipher’s custody lay with Azam Khan, who allegedly did not return the document as required. Responding to queries from the bench, FIA lawyers provided details of the timeline surrounding the receipt and transmission of the cipher, underscoring the seriousness of its disappearance.

Justice Miangul Hassan expressed surprise at the lack of charges against Azam Khan for negligence or deliberate loss. The proceedings shed light on the procedural lapses and raised questions about accountability in handling classified documents within government departments.