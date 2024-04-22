CM Maryam approves provision of 1kv solar kits in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Monday okayed the provision of a 1Kv Solar system to 50,000 families in the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to review energy projects in the province.

The 1kv Solar system will be provided to the protected power consumers who are using under 100 electricity units per month. Two solar plates, batteries, inverter and wires would be provided to the families eligible under the project.

CM Maryam Nawaz stressed the administration to ensure quality products to the masses so they can get rid of expensive electricity problems.

The Punjab CM directed the administration to initiate the pilot project in the province.

In a first address after becoming Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz unveiled her vision for the next five years, with vowing to chalk out plan for consumers using less than 300 units of electricity.

The Punjab CM stated that the PML-N’s key objectives during her tenure would be the provision of employment, education and healthcare.

“I am working on a plan to provide solar panels in instalments to the consumers using up to 300 or below units of electricity,” she noted.