Commissioner declares April 23 as public holiday in Karachi

APP
April 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has declared April 23 (Tuesday) as public holiday in Karachi Division due to the visit of foreign dignitaries. According to notification issued by the Commissioner, the decision has been taken to avoid inconvenience to the general public during visit of the foreign dignitaries. All government and private offices, educational institutions (public/private) will remain closed except the essential services and officials involved in emergency duties, notification stated.

APP

