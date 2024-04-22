Commissioner orders beefing  up security for Chinese nationals

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the police to beef up security for Chinese engineers, working on various development projects in Faisalabad division. The commissioner paid a visit to Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) here on Sunday and presided over a meeting there. She took briefing about the security of Chinese engineers in FIEDMC and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate and said that the police heads were bound to provide foolproof security to the Chinese and other foreigners. She directed the Regional Police Officer (RPO), City Police Officer (CPO) and other police officers to ensure tight security in addition to keeping vigil eye on the suspects in and around the project sites where the Chinese were working. She also directed to provide foolproof security during movement of the Chinese engineers. She said that she would hold next meeting after fortnight to review security arrangements for Chinese in the division. She said that Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Punjab were positively taking interest in the security of Chinese. Hence no negligence or lethargy would be tolerated in this regard. She also stressed the need to provide training to the private security guards on modern lines in addition to making CCTV cameras and Control Room functional for monitoring security arrangements and ensure strict implementation on security plan. He also directed to complete boundary wall of the FIEDMC project sites and said that all departments should make close liaison with each other in this regard. RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan briefed the commissioner about security arrangements for Chinese while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, CPO Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia and others were also present in the meeting.