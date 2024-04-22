DC warns against illegal constructions in Murree

Rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, emphasized that no one would be permitted to engage in illegal construction activities within Murree. The district administration of Murree, acting on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, initiated a substantial operation targeting illegal constructions. Shirazi revealed that numerous unauthorized structures along Bank Road Murree were dismantled during the operation. Participating in the endeavor were officials from the district administration, Murree Municipal Corporation, Civil Defense, and other relevant departments.

The operation, propelled by the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, is slated to persist until the desired outcomes are realized, encompassing the complete eradication of illegal constructions, stated DC Murree. He stressed that no disruptions would be tolerated during the ongoing operation, emphasizing that it would persist unabated. Shirazi reiterated that stringent legal measures, devoid of partiality, await violators of the regulations.

He underscored that daily operations against illegal constructions in Murree will be conducted, alongside a stern warning against any dereliction of duty from the concerned officials. Shirazi emphasized the imperative role of inspectors and enforcement personnel in promptly halting illegal constructions, affirming that severe legal ramifications await those involved in such activities.