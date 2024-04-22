Debut screening of "A Walk with God" by deaf and mute writer-actor Kashaf Alvi

"A Walk with God", an awe-inspiring cinematic journey written and portrayed by the remarkable Kashaf Alvi, is set to make its debut screening soon. This groundbreaking film delves into themes of identity, faith, and the intrinsic value of every individual's journey.

At just 20 years old, Kashaf Alvi has defied expectations by crafting a narrative that transcends barriers of communication and touches the hearts of audiences worldwide. Through his masterful storytelling and captivating performance, Alvi invites viewers to contemplate the profound questions of existence and the nature of divine presence in our lives.

"A Walk with God" follows the protagonist, Kashaf, a deaf and mute young man, as he defines the complexities of life's trials and tribulations. When faced with challenges and doubts, Kashaf embarks on a spiritual journey that leads him to a profound encounter with a mysterious voice claiming to be God. Through their dialogue, Kashaf grapples with questions of fairness, purpose, and the nature of divine judgment, ultimately finding solace and clarity in unexpected moments of revelation.

Kashaf Alvi, a remarkable individual born deaf and mute, has emerged as a pioneer in various fields. As Pakistan's first deaf published author and the youngest deaf author globally, Kashaf is also a Microsoft certified tech enthusiast. Beyond these accomplishments, he has served as a front-line volunteer for the Pakistan Red Crescent during the COVID era, contributing to mass vaccination efforts. Kashaf is an Ambassador for Pakistan Health Parliament and a Brand Ambassador of Includuvate - a global, multi-disciplinary, social enterprise dedicated to empowering women and girls, marginalized communities & other excluded groups. Global Shaper - an initiative of The World Economic Forum, a short film writer, motivational speaker, peace activist, and columnist in English dailies. Recognized as the Pride of Pakistan by the Government of Pakistan, redefining what is possible at a young age. With dreams of becoming an astronaut and conquering alpine heights, his journey is an inspiring testament to resilience and achievement.

This groundbreaking film challenges conventional perspectives on disability, faith, and the human experience, offering a poignant reflection on the intrinsic worth of every individual's journey. Kashaf Alvi's powerful portrayal of the protagonist adds an authentic layer of depth and emotion to the narrative, showcasing his remarkable talent as both a writer and actor.

“I am thrilled to present 'A Walk with God,' a film that speaks to the universal human experience and celebrates the resilience of the human spirit," said Kashaf Alvi in sign language. “the vision and dedication have brought this story to life in a way that is both thought-provoking and profoundly moving. I believe this film will resonate deeply with audiences of all backgrounds and inspire meaningful conversations about faith, identity, and the pursuit of purpose."

When asked about his feelings after writing and acting in "A Walk with God," Kashaf replied in sign language, expressing a profound sense of fulfillment and connection to the essence of human experience. He conveyed through his Sign language, “the creativity is the bridge that spans the gap between the seen and the unseen, the heard and the unheard, and the spoken and the unspoken.” In his silent eloquence, Kashaf articulated the belief that art has the power to transcend limitations and illuminate the path to enlightenment.

The debut screening of "A Walk with God" promises to be a transformative cinematic experience, leaving an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.

