Foreign national abducted in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A Saudi national was reportedly abducted from the F-8 area, under the jurisdiction of Margalla police station in Islamabad on Sunday. The Margalla police station, at the request of the foreign embassy, has registered an FIR into the abduction of Hanan Abdullah Al-Bashar. The foreign national approached the law enforcement seeking the recovery of the abducted citizen and also named an accused. According to the FIR, accused Abdul Wahid Shahid Khan kidnapped the foreign citizen from the F-8 area.