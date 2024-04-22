Former women's tennis world No.1 Muguruza announces retirement

Former women's tennis world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza is hanging up her net laurels.

"As one chapter closes, another opens. Ahead of Monday’s Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, Spain’s multiple Grand Slam tennis champion, and former World No.1, Garbine Muguruza announces her retirement from tennis," the 30-year-old Spaniard wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

To continue to give back to tennis, Muguruza will now become an ambassador for Laureus, a global organization that celebrates sporting excellence and uses sport to transform the lives of young people, the statement added.

Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017, was ranked world number one in 2017.