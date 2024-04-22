German cyclist Max Kanter wins 2nd stage of Tour of Türkiye

German cyclist Max Kanter claimed victory on the second stage of the Tour of Türkiye on Monday.

Kanter, 26, of the Astana Qazaqstan Team, completed the 190.6-kilometer (118-mile) track in four hours, 43 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Henri Uhlig of Alpecin-Deceuninck came second, while Tobias Andresen from Dsm-Firmenich PostNL finished third.

Uhlig captured the Turquoise jersey, worn by the general classification leader, with a time of seven hours, 39 minutes, and 24 seconds.

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, the only intercontinental bicycle tour in the world, is hosting four world tour teams, seven professional, 12 continental, and one national team.

The Turkish Cycling Federation has been organizing the tour, earlier known as the Marmara Tour, since 1963. It gained international status in 1965 and was brought under presidential authority in 1966.

Meanwhile, the eight-day cycling event will continue with stage three between the Mediterranean resort towns of Fethiye and Marmaris on Tuesday and end in Istanbul on April 28.