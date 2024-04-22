Monday, April 22, 2024
Gohar says ECP failed to ensure transparency

Gohar says ECP failed to ensure transparency
Agencies
April 22, 2024
GUJRAT  -   Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday, accusing it of failing to conduct the by-elections on 21 national and provincial seats transparently. Speaking to reporters outside the Khattala polling station in Gujrat’s PP-32 constituency, Gohar called the by-elections a farce, arguing that parliament should consist of genuine public representatives with popular support, rather than those installed through electoral malpractice.

Gohar declared that the PTI would not recognise the results of the PP-32 constituency by-polls.

Asked about the death of a political worker from the PML-N in Narowal, Gohar expressed sadness and stressed the importance of respecting differing opinions among political workers from opposing parties.

Responding to a question about the PTI founder, Gohar stated that efforts to distance him from the public would not succeed. He expressed optimism about the founder’s imminent release.

Gohar also mentioned that the PTI founder had been served three sentences within a span of five days, noting that one judge was even compelled to delay his son’s walima ceremony.

