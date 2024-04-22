Guddu Colony fast losing its beauty due to poor environmental management

Kandhkot - Once there was a time when Guddu Tharmal Colony was known as mini Islamabad due to it’s beauty especially greenery, cleaning, beautiful and widened roads, lightings, hundreds of parks and proper management. Guddu Colony was constructed more than 1000 acres on the right bank river Indus near Guddu Barrage. Colony has main big 5 gates and there was tight security arrangements as security personnel didn’t allow to any person and vehicle without snap checking and pulling entry of main gates. Chief Engineer Guddu power tharmal also lives in this colony as known as rest house. Due to power tharmal employees colony, government had given a relief of free of cost electricity in entire colony and there is also no any shutdown of loadshedding in 24 hours.

Guddu Tharmal colony was known as mini Islamabad due to widened and beautiful roads and greenery like Islamabad, lighting and beautiful parks like a big cites since there was no any problem of purification. Even the roads and streets of colony always were remained cleaned and bright. But nowadays the situation is very worse as compare to golden days. Due to negligence from concerned authorities residents of guddu colony are facing many hardships such as cleaning, pure drinking water , lightings , worsen conditions of roads and parks , and particularly poor sanitation. Colony has 6 big and 10 small gardens which were very beautiful and heavenly, due to negligence of concerned the lush green and beautiful parks are now deserted. Colony had an air-conditionined cinema, officer club, parks, play grounds for children, shopping centres, super markets and community centres, lights, and proper planning and sanitation.

It is reported from various sources that outsiders have also occupied upon quarters with the help officials and employees. Owing to not proper check and balance from higher authorities illiterate and un disciplined people those who are living in this colony spoilt the modern and educational environment of Wapda colony. The problems are caused by those employees who were allotted quarters but they rented them out to private personnel and didn’t reside in those quarters. When this scribe approached to residents of the colony they said no doubt that it was a mini islamabad as there was proper planning of colony, beautiful bungalows, lighting system, greenery dozans of parks , play grounds , beautiful shops and other facilities, locals also informed, during that time people of sindh, punjab and baluchistan had come to play various games especially night tournaments of cricket and football in the stadium while due to mismangement and dilapidated condition of stadium no any a single night tournament have organized by the administration or players whereas local players play there. They told they had been living there last for two decads, since in period of 1990 to 2010 colony was given a beautiful , dashing look but nowadays it gives a deserted. They complained that mostly CCTV cameras were out of order, although there is no proper management had been taken from administration since all parks and play grounds were deserted.The residents of colony appealed to federal government and higher authorities to take proper steps against poor sanitation and drainage system and lack of security and other facilities. It is worthy to mention here that due to none proper check and balance and monitoring from administration and higher authorities the illiterate and undisciplined people and out siders those who are living in this colony spoilt the modern and education environment. It was observed that the problems are caused by those employees and officials who were allotted quarters but they rented them out to private persons and didn’t reside in those quarters.