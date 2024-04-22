Monday, April 22, 2024
HMC urged to curb resurging soft encroachment

APP
April 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Honourary Secretary of District Traffic Management Board Javed Iqbal has written a letter to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) to draw its attention towards resurgence of the soft encroachment in the city. Iqbal suggested the Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Lakhan to revive the HMC’s anti encroachment cell by posting officials of good repute in the cell. He pointed that the soft encroachment which was removed on the order of Sindh High Court was rearing its head again in absence of any action by the authorities concerned. He deplored that no action could be seen from the cell in any part of the city. Iqbal said those encroachment were blocking the movement of traffic in the city which was witnessing an incessant rise of the number of vehicles on its roads. He submitted a list of 26 areas where urgent action was required against encroachment.

APP

