ICP begins intensive search, combing operation

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdictions of Khanna and Industrial Area police stations on Sunday. A public relations officer stated that these operations, initiated under the special directives of Islamabad SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), aim to safeguard the city’s residents. Acting upon these directives, CTD and local police teams carried out the operation across various areas. A total of 126 suspicious individuals, 72 houses, 13 motorcycles, and 48 motor vehicles underwent thorough examination.

Furthermore, the police confiscated three 12-bore rifles, one SMG rifle, four 30-bore pistols, ammunition, drugs, and apprehended 10 individuals lacking proper documentation.

These items were transferred to the police station for further verification.

SSP CTD emphasized that the primary objective of these operations is to enhance security in the federal capital. Zonal officers received instructions to sustain these efforts within their respective areas. Additionally, citizens are urged to cooperate with law enforcement personnel during the checking process.