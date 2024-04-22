IMCG Bhara Kahu struggles without a regular principal

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) Bhara Kahu faces turmoil due to the prolonged absence of a regular principal, halting administrative and financial functions, affecting over 1200 students and staff. The crisis arose after the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) reshuffled principals on March 20, transferring Ms. Najm-un-Nisa, the former principal, to IMCG I-8/3 on temporary duty. Ms. Shazia Wazir, slated to replace her, declined, citing concerns over seniority principles in her transfer, possibly influenced by reports of funds embezzlement in the college’s student fund. The FDE has granted Ms. Shazia Wazir time until the summer vacation’s end to address her concerns, but this compromise has drawn criticism for perceived weakness. Efforts to fill the leadership vacuum, including transferring Ms. Abida Parveen, have faltered, prolonging uncertainty at IMCG Bhara Kahu. The FDE reportedly sought another principal to oversee IMCG Bhara Kahu temporarily, but the absence of leadership has left teachers and students anxious about the college’s integrity and financial stability.

Anonymous sources within IMCG Bhara Kahu lament the lack of authority from the FDE, risking unused funds and administrative chaos, urging rational decision-making and seniority-based appointments to restore stability.