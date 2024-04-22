Monday, April 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Interior Minister Naqvi meets his Iranian counterpart Vahidi

Interior Minister Naqvi meets his Iranian counterpart Vahidi
Web Desk
9:54 PM | April 22, 2024
National

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Iranian counterpart Dr. Ahmad Vahidi and Iranian Law Minister Amin Hussein Rahimi.

During the meeting between the leaders of both countries, discussions revolved around security cooperation, counterterrorism efforts, smuggling, and border management.

The meeting also delved into detailed discussions on various matters, including facilitation for Pakistani visitors in Iran, as well as the exchange of prisoners.

Minister Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan holds immense significance for bilateral relations. He extended a warm welcome to the Iranian President and his delegation on behalf of the Pakistani nation.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1713767059.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024