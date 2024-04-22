Interior Minister Naqvi meets his Iranian counterpart Vahidi

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Iranian counterpart Dr. Ahmad Vahidi and Iranian Law Minister Amin Hussein Rahimi.

During the meeting between the leaders of both countries, discussions revolved around security cooperation, counterterrorism efforts, smuggling, and border management.

The meeting also delved into detailed discussions on various matters, including facilitation for Pakistani visitors in Iran, as well as the exchange of prisoners.

Minister Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan holds immense significance for bilateral relations. He extended a warm welcome to the Iranian President and his delegation on behalf of the Pakistani nation.