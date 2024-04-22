Monday, April 22, 2024
Iranian President Raisi to visit Lahore tomorrow

Iranian President Raisi to visit Lahore tomorrow
Web Desk
9:56 PM | April 22, 2024
Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, currently on a three-day visit to Pakistan, is scheduled to arrive in Lahore today. During his visit, he will engage with Punjab's top leadership, including Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, as well as interact with business representatives and traders.

In anticipation of President Raisi's delegation, the Punjab government has declared a local holiday for Lahore district and its subordinate offices. However, the holiday does not extend to the Punjab Civil Secretariat, its attached departments, or regional offices.

President Raisi, who arrived in Islamabad on Monday, has already conducted significant meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and other dignitaries. His Lahore itinerary will also include engagements with provincial cabinet ministers, senior officials, and department heads, all under strict security measures.

German cyclist Max Kanter wins 2nd stage of Tour of Türkiye

Following his visit to Lahore, President Raisi will proceed to Karachi, where he will pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at his mausoleum.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1713767059.jpg

