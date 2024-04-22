Monday, April 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Iranian president's spouse visits NUML, interacts with faculty and students

Iranian president's spouse visits NUML, interacts with faculty and students
Web Desk
9:25 PM | April 22, 2024
National

The spouse of Iranian president, Dr Alamul Huda, on Monday visited the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) where she interacted with the faculty and students.

Dr Huda, on the occasion, unveiled the English version of her book ‘The Art of Feminine Living’ enriching the academic discourse with her insights and perspectives.

Dr Huda also shed light on the important role played by women as explained in Islam.

An honourary degree was also conferred on her, the Foreign Office stated in a post on its official X account.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1713767059.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024