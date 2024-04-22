Islamabad's 11th Avenue renamed 'Iran Avenue' on President Raisi's visit

Close on the heels of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s official visit to Pakistan, the federal government on Monday renamed Islamabad’s 11th Avenue as ‘Iran Avenue’, a sign of the strengthening and consolidation of bilateral ties and friendship between the neighbouring countries.

According to details, the Interior Ministry has, after the approval, written a letter to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) seeking the implementation on the order to rename the highway running through the capital.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi touched down in Islamabad on a three-day Pakistan visit on Monday morning.

Upon arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase, Raisi was warmly received by Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada.

This is the first visit by any head of state to Pakistan after the general elections in February 2024.

During his stay in Pakistan, Raisi will meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, an official communique stated, adding that he was also scheduled to visit Lahore and Karachi, where he would hold talks with the provincial leaderships.

Upon his arrival at the Prime Minister’s House, the visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself received the Iranian president at the PM’s House.

The Iranian president is accompanied by his wife, the foreign minister and cabinet members, senior officials as well as a large business delegation.

According to the Foreign Office, the two sides will have a wide-ranging agenda to further Pakistan-Iran ties and enhance cooperation in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture and people-to-people contacts.