Karachi police outlines traffic plan today

KARACHI - In light of security concerns, Karachi’s Traffic Police have informed the public about temporary closure of roads on April 23 in various areas of Karachi on Saturday.

Karachi’s traffic police have announced the closure of the Club Road, stretching from PIDC to Metropole, while Dr. Ziauddin Road road will be completely closed for traffic from Ziauddin Road Bridge till PIDC Chowk. Additionally, Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road will experience closures from Khajoor Chowk to PIDC, as directed by the Traffic Police. To facilitate traffic redirection, vehicles coming from Sultanabad are advised to utilize Dr. Ziauddin Road to reach Ivan Sadar Road via Khajoor Chowk. Those traveling from Shahrae Faisal to Sultanabad should make a left turn at Club Chowk. Citizens can access Clifton Bridge and Board Basin by turning left from Club Chowk.

For commuters from Khaliq-ul-Zaman Road and Ghazri, police recommended route involves a right turn at Ziauddin light signal to proceed towards Fawara Chowk and Awan Sadar. Similarly, individuals coming from Shaheen Complex should turn right at Khajoor Chowk. These closures are implemented to ensure public safety and manage traffic effectively on April 23. Citizens are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly. Earlier in the day, Commissioner Karachi announced a public holiday on April 23 in the metropolis. A notification has been issued by the office of the Karachi Commissioner announcing a public holiday on April 23 with all the public and private offices and schools remaining closed across the city.

According to the notification, the public holiday has been announced because of the arrival of foreign dignitaries. It is pertinent to mention here that the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Pakistan from April 22-24, a spokesperson of the Foreign Office said on Sunday. It will be the first visit of any head of state after Pakistan’s general elections.

President Raisi will be accompanying a high-level delegation.

Iran’s presidential entourage will comprise of the foreign minister, other cabinet members, high officials, and a large trade delegation.