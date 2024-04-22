Karachi police reveal new details about Landhi suicide attack

KARACHI - Karachi police revealed new details regarding Landhi terrorist attack on foreign nationals.

In a report submitted to officials, Karachi Police East said that two terrorists including a suicide bomber attacked the foreign nationals’ convoy in Landhi’s Mansehra Colony on April 19. The suicide bomber blew himself up while the other attacker opened fire on the convoy, as per report.

The report revealed that a police van was deployed 100 metres from the scene of the attack which quickly responded and took position on the opposite side.

Karachi police officials killed the terrorist who had taken a position on the side of the road and was firing on the convoy.

The video footage of the terrorist attack showed the police took one minute and 35 seconds to respond to the scene.

After neutralising the terrorists, the police took the foreign nationals to a nearby police station and then to their destination, the report showed.

Earlier today, three cases pertaining to the suicide attack were registered at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

The cases were registered under terrorism law and other charges with SHO Sharafi Goth police station as the complainant. The mastermind of killed terrorists and facilitators were nominated in the case.

The first case was registered over the suicide attack, another over the arms recovered from terrorists and the third FIR was filed about hand grenades and explosive material.

A vehicle carrying foreign nationals was targeted by the terrorists in Landhi’s Mansehra Colony. SSP Malir Tariq Elahi said the foreigners were targeted when they were on their way to the Export Processing Zone. He said the police retaliated the attack and shot dead one of the terrorists in the gunfire, while another blew himself up.