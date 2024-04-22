Killers of slain PML-N worker arrested: CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE - While condoling the death of a PML-N worker in a by-election in Narowal, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday warned that the PTI’s bullying will not be tolerated in any case. A PML-N worker Mohammad Yousuf died while three persons sustained injuries in a clash between supporters of the PML-N and the PTI in Narowal constituency, PP-54 in Sunday’s bye-elections.

The chief minister said that the murderers have been apprehended, adding that the PTI hooliganism will not be tolerated under any circumstance. CM Maryam Nawaz acknowledged that doing away with the hatred and enmity in politics was a big challenge for the society.

“Politics is the name of rendering public service, making reforms and not inflicting torture as well as showing intolerance”, she said. Maryam denounced that those taking politics to the limits of character assassination and torture were real enemies of the nation.

“People who bring politics to the level of personalism and violence are enemies of the nation. Turning politics into hatred and personal enmity is a big challenge for the society”, she further stated.

Madam Chief Minister offered condolences and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the family of Muhammad Yusuf.

Maryam announces launch of laptop, Ipad schemes in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday announced the launch of laptop and ipad schemes in Punjab saying that the government gave maximum relief to the people of Punjab in a short span of time.

She said that the PML-N under the dynamic leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif was endeavouring to the utmost so as to resolve problems of the masses. She said that the PML-N voter turnout was impressive in the by-elections which was welcoming as they reposed their complete trust in the leadership of PML-N and their candidates.

“We are soon going to introduce laptop and Ipad schemes in Punjab. My mission is to carry forward the vision of the people as well as of Quaid Nawaz Sharif”, she said, adding that the labourers, farmers, students and women are foremost in herpriorities.

She said: “Ramazan Nigheban Package, 20 thousand bikes, subsidized flour and subsidized roti speak volumes of our few days’ performance. Rupees 130 billion Kissan Package depicts the agriculture-friendly vision of Nawaz Sharif. Myself and my team always strive to provide ease and comfort to the common man”.