KP CM aide hints at reducing funding, staff of non-performing entities

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture and Archaeology Zahid Chanzeb on Sunday stressed on the accomplishment of tourism projects and activities on emergency basis as well as achieving 100 percent of the set goals for the development of tourism in the province.

He made it clear to the authorities that the present KP government will evaluate the performance of the departments on the basis of achievement of targets and not mere claims. He said that funds and staff of the department or institution that failed to meet the targets would be reduced, while the institutions that perform well would be strongly encouraged and funded.

He expressed these views during a briefing of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and talking to delegations of the elite of Mansehra.

During the meeting, Director General Mohammad Shabbir apprised the adviser tourism about the progress of Mansehra to Lake Saif-ul-Maluk hotel management, tourist facilities on highways and other schemes related to tourism industry under his instructions. Briefing was given on ongoing and new schemes for tourism development, while the managers of various sections of KDA shed light on the functioning of their institution and its performance for the promotion of tourism sector in the area.

Zahid Chanzeb was also briefed about opening the Mansehra Naran to Jhalkot (MNJ) Road besides the measures to deal with the weather conditions. He was informed that this major road managed by the National Highway Authority, is usually closed every year in the winter season due to immense weather conditions, and henceforth steps are underway to reopen it.

The adviser expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far, however he issued clear instructions to the KDA to take concrete steps to develop tourism in the area and provide maximum facilities to tourists.

He said that development strategy for the tourist areas must include that apart from ensuring quality services in hotels and restaurants, special arrangements should be made for washrooms and potable water on the sides of the highways at a suitable distance while its maintenance be handed over to local hotel owners.

He said that the main cause of most diseases is contaminated water, so the authorities should pay special attention to these facts because we do not want tourists to suffer due to any kind of problems on their return to home from travel and tourism.

He said that the provincial government and the Tourism Department will fulfil prime responsibility of promoting tourism on a solid basis throughout the province and making tourists journeys and tours memorable, pleasant and healthy in all respects while for this purpose, comprehensive action plan based on set targets and goals is being adopted for the next five years, he concluded.