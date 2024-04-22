LESCO collects over Rs2.10m from 55 defaulters

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs2.10 million from 55 chronic defaulters in all five districts Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara on the 203rd day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media persons here on Sunday that on the 203rd day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs0.59 million from 15 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs0.46 million from 13 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs0.29 million from 07 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs0.49 million from 16 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs0.33 million from 04 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During 203 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs2.876 billion outstanding dues from 100,322 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs425.34 million from 14,588 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs672.41 million from 12,983 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs380.39 million from 11,223 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs159.07 million from 5,887 defaulters in South Circle; Rs232.43 million from 8,666 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs424 million from 11,735 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs186.33 million from 16,045 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs396.34 million from 19,195 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

LESCO detects 73,488 power pilferers in 215 days

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 73,488 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 215 day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

According to the LESCO spokesman the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 70,221 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 29,954 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 89,195,501 detection units worth Rs3,336,693,022 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 146 customers stealing electricity through various means and 66 cases have been registered against the accused, while five accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 215th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected.

and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 03 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 141 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 204,053 units as detection bill amounting to Rs3.327 million.

Apprising the media persons about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs110,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Misri Shah area of Lahore; Rs100,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Tibbi City area; Rs95,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Qila Gujjar Singh area, and Rs92,000 to another power pilferer also in Chunia area of Kasur.