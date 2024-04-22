Local holiday in Lahore on April 23

The Punjab government has announced a local holiday in Lahore district on April 23 in order to avoid the inconvenience to the general public during the visit of Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi.

The Iranian president, along with a delegation, reached Pakistan earlier in the day (Monday) on a three-day official visit. He will visit Lahore tomorrow (Tuesday) before heading to Karachi.

“In view of the visit of foreign dignitaries and thereby to avoid the consequent inconvenience to the general public, the 23rd April, 2024 (Tuesday) is hereby declared as Local Holiday in Lahore District,” read the notification.

“This holiday will be observed only in the District Lahore its subordinate offices. However, this notification does not apply to the office of the Punjab Civil Secretariat, its Attached Departments and Regional Offices,” it added.