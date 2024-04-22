Man kills friend in DHA Karachi over personal grudge

KARACHI - A man killed his friend near Phase 5 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi a few minutes after he had an altercation with him, police said on Sunday. Fahad Khan made 55-year-old Humayun get out of the car he was driving and then sprayed him with bullets, resulting in his instant death. Giving further details, the police said that the deceased was sitting with his friends in an apartment near Sea View area of the city when Fahad came there and had an exchange of hot words with him. However, their friends intervened and calmed them down. And when later Humayun left for his home along with his friend in a car, Fahad followed him to his home, the Force said, adding there he intercepted him, made him alight from the car and then pumped bullets into his body. Police said they had taken over 15 empty shells of bullets, they had found at the crime scene, into their possession. They informed bullets pierced through the back side of the deceased’s car. Police, however, said they were trying to figure out what led to the murder. They informed that the manhunt for the assassin had also been launched.