Monday, April 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man kills friend in DHA Karachi over personal grudge

Agencies
April 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A man killed his friend near Phase 5 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi a few minutes after he had an altercation with him, police said on Sunday. Fahad Khan made 55-year-old Humayun get out of the car he was driving and then sprayed him with bullets, resulting in his instant death. Giving further details, the police said that the deceased was sitting with his friends in an apartment near Sea View area of the city when Fahad came there and had an exchange of hot words with him. However, their friends intervened and calmed them down. And when later Humayun left for his home along with his friend in a car, Fahad followed him to his home, the Force said, adding there he intercepted him, made him alight from the car and then pumped bullets into his body. Police said they had taken over 15 empty shells of bullets, they had found at the crime scene, into their possession. They informed bullets pierced through the back side of the deceased’s car. Police, however, said they were trying to figure out what led to the murder. They informed that the manhunt for the assassin had also been launched.

Rise in FED to control tobacco usage: Health experts

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1713676376.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024