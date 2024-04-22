Monday, April 22, 2024
Margot Robbie reacts to Shakira’s ‘nasty’ comments about ‘Barbie’

News Desk
April 22, 2024
LONDON   -   Margot Robbie is reportedly upset with Shakira’s comments about her hit film Barbie. As reported by National Enquirer, the Babylon actress “doesn’t appreciate the nasty things” the Colombian singer said about her globally praised movie. The source added, “She worked very hard on it and is proud of all the attention it received.”  An insider claimed that Margot “can try to cast it aside as jealousy, but it still stings.”  The report shared that the Suicide Squad actress and the Waka Waka singer “have some mutual friends,” and Margot warned her pals that “she’d better not run into Shakira or she’ll give her a piece of her mind.”

The source claimed that the Hollywood actress believes Shakira has been “brainwashed by the patriarchy.”  It is pertinent to mention that Shakira recently reviewed Margot’s starred movie, revealing that her sons Milan, 11 and Sasha, 9, hated the trendsetter film. The Hips Don’t Lie singer stated, “I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide.”  She added. “I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well.

 We complement each other.”

News Desk

