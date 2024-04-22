Monday, April 22, 2024
Minister stresses uniform cleanliness system for Punjab

APP
April 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore  -   Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Zeeshan Rafique said on Sunday that a uniform and modern solid waste management system would be implemented throughout the province.

During a visit to their camp office in Daska, he said the initiative was carried out under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The new system aims to standardise sanitation practices and ensure sustainability, said a handout issued here.

The minister stressed the importance of planning for the quality and durability of municipal services. As part of this effort, all waste management companies have been instructed to work jointly with their Chief Operating Officers (COOs) on an operational model to report progress.

Zeeshan Rafique addressed the concerns of attendees and issued necessary directives.

The minister highlighted that the reforms in the municipal department would create new employment opportunities. He said that, in accordance with the Chief Minister’s directives, the sustainable waste management system would be fully implemented within the designated timelines.

Rise in FED to control tobacco usage: Health experts

He also praised the efforts of local officials and workers in promptly draining rainwater from low lying areas of Daska.

Daska Assistant Commissioner Anwar Ali Kanjo, District Council Officer Elfat Shahzad and SDPO Municipal Committee Daska Azir, and several political and social leaders from constituency PP-51 were present.

APP

