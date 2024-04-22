Monday, April 22, 2024
Minister visits Sahadi Yateem Khana

April 22, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   KP Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru along with MPA Abdul Salam Afridi and Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayaz Sherpao visited Sahadi Yateem Khana located on Shamsi Road Mardan. The minister distributed prizes and gifts among the children who achieved prominent positions in the annual examinations. On the occasion, Zahir Shah Toru was informed about serious issues and problems of the institution. The minister assured to solve the problems timely and said that upbringing of orphans is responsibility of the government.

He said that the government is well aware of its responsibilities in this regard.

