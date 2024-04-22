National Amateur Golf Championship concludes

ISLAMABAD - The Smart City 63rd National Amateur Golf Championship concluded with resounding success here at Margalla Greens Golf Club on Sunday. The championship, which commenced with two practice rounds on April 16 and 17, saw its official start on April 18, marked by a grand opening ceremony and the inaugural tee shot by distinguished guests. Former National Team Champions, Wing Commander Ishrat Nishat Khokhar (R) and Mrs. Tahira Nazir, opened the championship by teeing off at Margalla Greens. In all, 225 players participated across three categories: amateur men, amateur ladies, and amateur seniors (men), showcasing the diverse talent within Pakistan’s golfing community. Despite encountering heavy rain and thunderstorms, Tournament Director Lt Col Zahid Iqbal (R) and his dedicated team, alongside the unwavering support of Cdr Majid Satti, Secretary of Margalla Greens Golf Club, ensured the successful completion of the championship. In the competitive arena, Parkha Ijaz emerged as the national champion in the ladies category, while Rizwan Rashid clinched the title of senior national champion. The main trophy was claimed by Ralfay e Aslam Raja. Gracing the occasion as chief guests were Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal and Mrs.YasmeenMubarik, who distributed prizes among the winners.