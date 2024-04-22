Navy, Army dominate at All Pakistan Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Tournament

LAHORE - The All Pakistan Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Tournament, organized under the auspices of Friends of Pakistan Squash, concluded with Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Army players clinching top honors at the Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.

In the men’s final, Saddam ulHaq of Pakistan Army outclassed Punjab’s Ashar Butt with scores of 11-5, 6-11, 11-6, and 11-4 to claim the title. Meanwhile, in the boys U-13 final, Navy’s Huzaifa Shahid defeated Sindh’s Rahil Masih 11-2, 11-1, and 11-4. In the girls’ U-15 final, Sahrish Ali of Sindh outpaced Damia Khan 11-2, 11-5, and 13-5.

Commodore Tauqeer Ahmad Khawaja, Pakistan Navy’s patron of squash, graced the event as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and highlighted the Navy’s continued commitment to nurturing talented athletes.He proudly mentioned Huzaifa Shahid’s recent stellar performance at the Australian Junior Squash Championship, which brought honor to both Navy and Pakistan.

Commodore Khawaja, in the presence of Technical Director of the tournament, Naveed Alam, along with other dignitaries, also announced the upcoming CNS International Squash Championship to be hosted next month by Pakistan Navy, with a prize purse of $20,000. This tournament is expected to attract renowned players from around the globe, further spotlighting Pakistan as a center for competitive squash.