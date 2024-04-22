Nawaz Sharif visits China to undergo health checkup

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will embark on a five-day “personal visit” to China on Monday.

According to sources within the party, Nawaz’s visit is of a personal nature during which he will undergo a medical checkup.

The sources revealed that the former premier would also hold meetings related to the development works of Punjab.

The former premier, the sources shared, is also scheduled to meet the owners of Chinese companies.

Nawaz, on his five-day visit, will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

No more details are available regarding the visit of PML-N leaders.