Monday, April 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Nawaz Sharif visits China to undergo health checkup

Nawaz Sharif visits China to undergo health checkup
Web Desk
3:39 PM | April 22, 2024
National

 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will embark on a five-day “personal visit” to China on Monday.

According to sources within the party, Nawaz’s visit is of a personal nature during which he will undergo a medical checkup.

The sources revealed that the former premier would also hold meetings related to the development works of Punjab.

The former premier, the sources shared, is also scheduled to meet the owners of Chinese companies.

Nawaz, on his five-day visit, will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

No more details are available regarding the visit of PML-N leaders.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1713767059.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024