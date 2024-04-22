New IGP Islamabad assumes charge

Ali Nasir Rizvi, a BS 20 officer of police service of Pakistan, Monday assumed charge as the new inspector general of police in Islamabad, the Islamabad Police said in a statement on Monday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Islamabad Capital Police stated that the newly-appointed chief visited the Martyrs Memorial for fateha before assuming charge.

The new Islamabad IG took charge of office 22 days after his appointment notification was issued, as a dispute in relation to his appointment continued between the interior ministry and Punjab.

Rizvi was appointed after former IG Police Akbar Nasir Khan relinquished the charge on March 30. The new IG assumed office after he was relieved by the Punjab government.

He was earlier performing his duties as deputy inspector general operations Lahore and belongs to the 31st Common batch of the PSP. He has earlier also served as an assistant superintendent of police, superintendent of police, senior superintendent of police, city police chief, deputy inspector general in nine Punjab districts.

Ali Nasir Rizvi has also served in Balochistan.