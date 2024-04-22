Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but Windiessnatch dramatic last-ball win

LAHORE - Nida Dar became the second Pakistan women’s bowler and 27th overall to reach the 100-wicket landmark, but the West Indies Women took a 2-0 lead in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixture by pulling off a dramatic last-ball victory with two wickets to spare at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors, after being 213-5in 48 overs while chasing 224 for win, had needed six runs off the last over, and three runs off the final ball before a boundary off an outside edge of Karishma Ramharack’s bat broke the hearts of the local girls.The West Indies Women were in total control of the proceedings when they reached 180-3in 41 overs, before Nida Dar triggered a middle-order collapse.

Nida, who had joined Sana Mir as only the second Pakistan bowler to take 100 wickets by dismissing opener Rashada Williams, accounted for Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne and Chinelle Henry to leave the West Indies in disarray at 219-7after 49 overs.

Fatima Sana conceded two runs off the first five balls and also picked up the wicket of Afy Fletcher, but was left dejected and disappointed after watching the ball cross the boundary after finding the outside edge of Ramharack’s bat. Nida finished with impressive figures of 9-0-52-4, while Umm-e-Hani bagged w0038. Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana picked up a wicket each.

Stefanie Taylor was the architect of the West Indies’ win with a well-constructed 73 off 90 balls with nine fours before she became the fifth batter to be dismissed, falling to Sadia. This was her 41st career half-century in 156 matches.Taylorstitched an 88-run partnership for the third wicket off 106 balls with Shemaine Campbelle who contributed a fine 73-ball 52 with four fours. Campbelle had earlier added 39 runs for the second wicket skipper with Hayley Matthews who fell to a stunning catch by substitute Diana Baig after scoring 44 off 63 balls with three fours.

Earlier, half-centuries by Bismah Maroof and Sidra Ameen lifted Pakistan to 223 all out in 48.5 overs.Bismah scored a 105-ball 65, her 21st half-century in 135th match. The next best partnership was for the seventh wicket when Bismah and Najiha Alvi (25) added 31 runs for the seventh wicket off 27 balls. Sadia Iqbal and Najiha added 22 runs from 28 balls for the last wicket.For the West Indies, Chinelle Henry bagged 3-37, Karishma Ramharack 3-48 and Afy Fletcher 2-46.

SCORES IN BRIEF

WEST INDIES 225-8, 50 overs (Stafanie Taylor 73, Shemaine Campbelle 52, Hayley Matthews 44; Nida Dar 4-52, Umm-e-Hani 2-38) beat PAKISTAN WOMEN 223 all-out, 48.5 overs (Bismah Maroof 65, Sidra Ameen 50; Chinelle Henry 3-37, Karishma Ramharack 3-48, Afy Fletcher 2-46) by 2 wickets.