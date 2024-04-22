Monday, April 22, 2024
Overcoming energy crisis is top priority, says Musadik

Overcoming energy crisis is top priority, says Musadik
Agencies
April 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Pe­troleum Dr Musadik Malik said on Sunday that the government chalked out a policy to generate afford­able electricity to fulfill the nation’s energy require­ments. Talking to a private news channel, he said that steps were being taken to improve the explora­tion policy to accelerate energy exploration in the country. He said that more than 8 million tons of re­fined petroleum products were being imported to cater the needs of energy in the country. He further said that discussions were underway with Saudi offi­cials for their investments in establishing new oil re­finery in the country. More over they showed interest to invest to improve the existing refineries so that we can refine crude petro­leum products within the country, he added. He said, “We separated the tariffs for high and low usage in the previous government to protect and facilitate the lower class.”

Agencies

