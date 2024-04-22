Monday, April 22, 2024
Overcoming energy crisis top priority of government, says Musadik

Overcoming energy crisis top priority of government, says Musadik
Web Desk
4:35 PM | April 22, 2024
Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Sunday said that overcoming the energy crisis was top priority of the government.

Speaking to a private news channel, Musadik Malik said the government had chalked out a policy to generate affordable electricity to fulfill the nation's energy requirements. 

Replying to a question, Malik said steps were being taken to improve a policy to accelerate energy exploration in the country. 

He said more than eight million tons of refined petroleum products were being imported to cater the needs of energy in the country. 

He further said discussions were under way with Saudi officials for their investments in establishing new oil refinery in the country. Moreover, they showed interest in investing to improve the existing refineries so that we can refine crude petroleum products within the country, he added. 

He said, "We separated the tariffs for high and low usage in the previous government to protect and facilitate the lower class."

Web Desk

