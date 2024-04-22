Pakistan, Iran sign 8 agreements & MoUs for cooperation

Pakistan and Iran have signed eight agreements and MoUs for cooperation in diverse fields.

The agreements included cooperation in security, judicial assistance in civil matters and veterinary and animal health.

The two countries signed an MOU for establishment of a special economic zone whilst another was signed for film exchanges and cooperation between Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Organization of Cinema and audio visual affairs of Iran.

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Ministry of Cooperatives, labours and social welfare of Iran as well as Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority and National Standards Organization of Iran also signed MOUs of cooperation.

An MOU was also signed on legal cooperation.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Iranian President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.