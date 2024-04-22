Pakistan renames Islamabad’s new highway as Iran Avenue

The federal government has decided to name a new highway in Islamabad after the brotherly neighbouring country, Iran.

Islamabad’s Eleventh Avenue has been named Iran Avenue as per the federal government’s decision. The decision has been accorded by the federal cabinet on the CDA summary through circulation.

It may be noted that the CDA has started the construction of Eleventh Avenue.

Raisi in Pakistan

Iranian Presi­dent Ebrahim Raisi today arrived in Pakistan for a three-day official visit.

The Iranian president reached the federal capital with his spouse, a high-level delegation of cabinet members and and senior officials.

The Foreign Office (FO) said Raisi arrived at the Islamabad airport and was received by Housing Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu.

During his visit from April 22-24, the Iranian head of state is scheduled to meet Pakistan’s prime minister, president, Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker, the foreign office said.

The officials will hold talks to strengthen bilateral relations, trade and cooperation in energy, agriculture and other sectors.

The sides will hold talks over for cooperation over regional and global issues and bilateral cooperation to tackle common threat of terrorism, foreign office stated.

Sources said President Raisi’s agenda encompasses bilateral relations, security cooperation, the gas pipeline project and the exploration of potential free trade agreements.

Pakistan and Iran have also decided to establish a joint special economic zone with an aim to boost economic relations between the two countries.

Sources told that the federal cabinet greenlighted signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran during President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan, slated for April 22 (Monday).

Sources claimed that the two countries have finalised the draft of memorandum of understanding (MoU), adding that the special economic zone will be established on Ramdan-Gabad border.

The Joint Special Economic Zone will be established at the government-to-government level, sources added.