Monday, April 22, 2024
Pakistan sends more relief for Palestine

Our Staff Reporter
April 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  In solidarity with the people of Gaza, Pakistan yesterday sent another relief consignment consisting of food items, medical supplies and other relief goods. The 400 tons of shipment will be dispatched from Karachi Port for Port Said in Egypt. This is the 8th relief consignment being sent on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan for the people of Gaza, the Foreign Office said.

A handing over ceremony was organized at Karachi port today, where Palestinian Ambassador Ahmad Rabaie received the shipment.

Additional Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Ahmed Amjad Ali, Representatives of National Disaster management Authority (NDMA) and various relief organizations were also present at the ceremony.

The shipment will be received by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt at Port Said and handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent for its onward delivery to Gaza.

Pakistan remains committed to addressing the urgent needs of our Palestinian brothers and sisters as they face a dire humanitarian situation.

